Committee gives revised design for Bury St Edmunds the green light

Councillors who previously raised concerns over plans to convert offices in Bury St Edmunds to apartments have today approved a revised design.

Kentford Developments’ proposal for Lower Baxter Street – which would see existing offices converted to three residential apartments and a three-storey extension, with a link building, built to create a further two apartments – caused a number of concerns for St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s development control committee earlier this year.

Historic England shared members’ concerns over the visual impact of the development on views from Angel Hill and asked for the design detail to be reconsidered.

Members deferred making a decision on the application in April so improvements could be made to the scheme and today they gave a revised design, recommended for approval, the go ahead.