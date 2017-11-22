Commander hammers home USAF’s plans for Lakenheath F-35s

The first physical step in providing the infrastructure for RAF Lakenheath’s new F-35 Lightning squadrons was taken by the 48th Fighter Wing’s commander with a sledgehammer.
Col Evan Pettus’ sledgehammer swing symbolically began work on an area that will eventually be home to about 1,200 Airmen and 54 F-35A Lightnings of two fighter squadrons.
He said: “2021 may seem like the distant future, but there’s a lot of work to be done to make sure RAF Lakenheath is prepared for the F-35A’s arrival.”
The first F-35A fighters are scheduled to arrive in November 2021, with all aircraft and associated personnel expected to be in place by autumn 2023.
