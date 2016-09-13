Collision and car fire closes the A14 near Stowmarket for two hours

The A14 was closed at lunchtime today while fire crews dealt with a burning car on the central reservation.

Suffolk Police say they were called to the A140 junction between Stowmarket and Needham Market on the east-bound carriageway at about 12.20pm to a collision involving a Nissan Navara pickup and a Subaru Impreza car.

They say the Navara had rolled and the Impreza had caught fire after hitting the central barrier.

The east bound carriageway was closed for about two hours but the westbound side also had to be closed for a short time while fire crews from Needham Market, Debenham and two for Ipswich dealt with the fire.

East of England Ambulance Trust sent a fast response vehicle, ambulance and ambulance officer and took a man in his 40s to Ipswich Hospital with suspected concussion. There were no serious injuries.