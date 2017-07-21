Colleagues all set for St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out

Have your say

A solicitor and her colleagues will be putting their best foot forward at this year’s Girls Night Out fund-raiser.

Sharon Allison, who works at the Thetford branch of Ashtons Legal solicitors, will be joined by 30 colleagues, friends and family members, for the event on September 9, to raise money for the St Nicholas Hospice Care charity.

Girls Night Out

Sharon’s brother, Michael Cutts, spent time at the Bury St Edmunds hospice before his death at the age of 50, in January this year.

Ashtons Legal, which has supported Girls Night Out since it began in 2009, have now put together their biggest team for the charity walk, inspired by Sharon’s story.

The team members all work at the company’s branches in Bury St Edmunds, Thetford, Ipswich, Cambridge and Norwich.

“Michael was young, he was fit, he was healthy, he was 50 years old and his illness wasn’t something anyone could have expected,” said Sharon.

“It is such a cliche but you really never think something like this will happen to someone you love.

“The hospice was there, not just for Michael but for all of us.”

Michael Cutts passed away after battling an aggressive form of stomach cancer.

The St Nicholas Hospice charity cares for people with long-term or life-threatening conditions, whilst offering support to their families.

The Ashtons Legal team will be join hundreds of other women as they walk either 11 or six miles around Bury St Edmunds to raise funds.

The women wear pyjamas and flashing bunny ears.

Ashtons Legal are planning to wear T-shirts with a photograph of Michael and to raise around £3,000.

People can still sign up to take part in the Girls Night Out event at www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk