Clothing, money and a computer were among items stolen in a burglary in West Row.

The incident was between 8pm and 10pm on October 7, in Hurdle Drove.

Witnesses are asked to call DC Anna Harvey at Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting crime reference 37/65711/17 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.