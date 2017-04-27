CLASS OF THE WEEK: Mendlesham Community Primary School

The Willow class at Mendlesham Community Primary School is today’s class of the week.

The children have been enjoying lots of outdoor learning under the theme of the ‘wonderful world’. They have been on lots of walks, taking photos to add to their ‘wall of wonders’ back in the classroom, learning about different habitats and landscapes.

The pupils learnt about Umugandu, which happens in Rwanda, where the community comes together to improve the local area. They have also learnt about recycling and not disturbing the habitats of plants and animals.