Clare runs her second Fun Day for St Nicholas Hospice Care

Before Clare Black’s friend John Birch died at St Nicholas Hospice she promised she would raise money for those who cared for him.

So on Sunday May 21 she is holding her second family fun day at Stanton Village Hall for the charity.

From 11am to 4pm, it will include an inflatable obstacle course, gladiator duel with soft poles, soft play area and a variety of stalls.

There will also be a zumba demonstration.

Clare said: “I was so impressed with the hospice I made a promise to John that I would do fund raising for them in his honour – it’s my way of saying thank you.”

She has since made a variety of fund raising efforts, including marathon running.