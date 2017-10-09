Clare Baker raises £7,000 for Cancer Research at seventh charity ball

A bank worker has raised £7,000 for charity after hosting a black tie ball in Bury St Edmunds earlier this year.

The ball took place on July 22 at Ashlar House and was the seventh one organised by Clare Baker, a personal banker with Barclays.

She started fundraising for Cancer Research in 2005, having lost two grandparents and a family friend to the disease. Since then, she has raised a grand total of £39,000.

“Cancer has affected me quite a lot. It’s a really worthy cause because cancer affects everybody,” she said.

The ball was attended by 138 people who all enjoyed a four course meal, games, a raffle and an auction.

Seven thousands pounds was raised altogether and Barclays agreed to match the amount raised.

Many of the raffle and auction prizes were donated by local businesses, including Mings restaurant on Abbeygate Street.

“The local companies have all been really supportive,” Clare said.

“All the little local companies gave me vouchers and things and that really touched me. They are all local companies from Bury St Edmunds so that’s really nice.”

Clare has raised money for Cancer Research in other ways, including running the Race for Life twice, but she believes that throwing a fancy ball every other year is a good way of getting people involved.

“I just think these days people don’t get a chance to dress up and go out. Especially the ladies who love getting their hair and makeup done. This gives them the chance to do it and they love it,” she said.

But Clare is still trying to think of new ways to raise money.

“I want to carry on and my aim is to hit £50,000,” she said.