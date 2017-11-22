Cider leak strikes Bury St Edmunds flood-hit shop

A Bury St Edmunds shop that reopened only two and half weeks ago after recovering from two floods is now dealing with a leak of cider from the pub above it.

Loft and Spires, which is under Wetherspoons in the former Corn Exchange, was forced to close for about four months after flood damage caused by burst pipes at the pub.

The shop, which is owned by Romy Abraham and her partner Julian Milton, has only just got back on track following a refurbishment.

Today however, the couple could not believe it when they heard that cider was dripping through the ceiling.

Romy said: “We are just devastated, having only just opened and now this has happened again after being forced to close the last time.

“It is our busiest time of the year too.”

Staff have put down buckets to contain the cider which is dripping through two light fittings and the shop remains open.

The Bury Free Press has contacted Wetherspoons and St Edmundsbury Council for comment.