Churches in Thetford are backdrop for festival events

An historical theatrical walk and a celebration of the earth’s plants and creatures helped Thetford enjoy its annual festival.

Thetford Players presented a ‘Walk’ through the town’s history at St Peter’s Church on Sunday September 4 while a festival of flowers and craft over three days transformed St Cuthbert’s Church in King Street and raised funds for its renovation project.

St Cuthbert's joins the Thetford Great Festival for the first time with All Things Bright and Beautiful flower festival. Pictured is Anne Benion with her floral display. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160309-214930009

Already £50,000 has been raised to create a community café, function space and hub at the church, transforming the interior into a space which is flexible for both community use and worship.

Using the theme All Things Bright and Beautiful every window sill, pillar and space was filled with creations depicting lines from the well-known hymn.

This raised around £500 towards the transformation project.

Rachel Woods, one of the helpers, said: “We had some lovely visitors, people who were visiting the festival and those who came to see St Cuthbert’s.

“We want to address the problems of this day and age with regard to access for wheelchair users and catering for younger members of the community.”

The refurbishment, which includes improved kitchen, toilet and meeting facilities as well as disabled access, will be carried out in three phases and is expected to cost around £400,000.

A Ceidlhi is being held tonight at The Carnegie Rooms featuring The Endeavour Band. Tickets are £12.50, including supper - available from The Leaping Hare.

Thetford Players brought to life characters ranging from Boudicca to Sir Thomas Payne, Catherine of Aragon and the housekeepr to Duleep Singh.

Narrated by Jo Chapman and written by Stuart Wright the walks are normally performed in Thetford itself but this time all the characters came together in one place.

Included in the line up was a specially written piece for player Thomas Smith who has Downs Syndrome. He portrayed Chunk Harvey, a carpenter reputed to be a pirate who came to a sticky end.