Children ‘go nuts’ for Thetford art competition

Eight colourful squirrels have gone on display in Thetford today following this year’s Shadwell school art competition.

Judging for Shadwell’s sixth annual competition took place on Friday, with Bishop’s Primary Academy in Canterbury Way winning the top prize of £2,000 for its ‘Hazel Nut’ entry.

Judging for Shadwell's annual school art competition took place on Friday

Shadwell’s Chris Kennard, who had the difficult job of judging the entries, said: “Congratulations must be given to all the children who created such a colourful display and imaginative approach.

“Shadwell selected the delightful red squirrel this year to highlight the sad fact that they are declining in numbers and classified as an endangered species.

“The winning squirrel, ‘Hazel Nut’ from Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy, made the best use of every part of their statue.”

Redcastle Family School came second with its ‘Conserve and Preserve’ squirrel, winning £1,000, while ‘Steve’ won Raleigh Infant School and Nursery £500 for third place.

Shadwells Chris Kennard, the Mayor of Thetford Cllr Denis Crawford and youngsters Daisy Warnock, Jasper Tregale, Poppy Tregale and Poppy Warnockwith Redcastle Family School's second place squirrel, Conserve and Preserve

Barnham Primary, Drake Infant School and Nursery, East Harling Primary, Admirals Academy and Norwich Road Academy were all highly commended and each won £100.

Liz Russell, deputy headteacher of Redcastle Family School, said: “We’re delighted to have taken part in this great community event and are thrilled to come second. Thanks to Shadwell for sponsoring this event, we’re already thinking about next year.”

All the squirrels will be on display in King’s House Gardens for two weeks from today.

The Mayor of Thetford, Cllr Denis Crawford said: “We are very proud again to have this here in King’s House Gardens.”

Shadwell will be giving the schools the option of auctioning their squirrels to raise further funds. Details on this will be available shortly.

