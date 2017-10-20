Children can visit Father Christmas at outdoor grotto opening in Bury

Santa Claus will be coming to Bury town centre for the whole of December thanks to a Christmas grotto attraction being set up in Charter Square.

The attraction has been set up by Our Bury St Edmunds in partnership with the Town Council and The Arc shopping centre.

Colin Roberts, centre manager at The Arc, said: “We are delighted to once again be helping with a fantastic Christmas attraction for Bury St Edmunds and we anticipate the grotto and the rides being very popular.

“We’ve been working closely with providers Great Grottos and Target Animations to ensure top quality entertainment.”

Children will be able to meet Father Christmas and his elves at his log cabin and there will also be dodgem cars and a carousel to entertain shoppers.

Chairman of the council, Andrew Speed said: “By having the grotto in the town center it will allow as many as possible to meet Father Christmas making a memorable occasion for all the family.”

The grotto will be open between 11am and 5pm every day from December 2 until Christmas Eve and tickets are required for admission. Tickets can be booked now at www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/thearc

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “We had a real ice-rink in 2015 which brought more people into the town centre than the previous year even though the unseasonably warm weather wasn’t ideal for ice-skating, so we hope an attraction like this will again encourage more people to visit.”