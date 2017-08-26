Childminding business opens in Freckenham with the emphasis on the outdoor world

Children will be able to enjoy great outdoor learning with a new childminding service being launched in Freckenham.

Saffron Booth has been a childminder for 11 years and moved to the Old Rectory from Cambridge.

The nine acres of grounds prompted the idea of creating a safe outdoor environment and Freckenham Forest Rangers was born.

An open day saw 80 people enjoy fun sessions such as den building, fire lighting, bouncy castles, a disco and friendly Minions.

From September 4 the facility will offer childminding from 7am to 7pm where children can enjoy woodland wildlife, grow their own vegetables and have hands on experience with the family hens.

Inside there is also a large fully equipped playroom.

Saffron said: “We want to expand children’s horizons to where they ought to be, It’s all about letting a child be a child and enjoy some of the basic things in life, have fun, get muddy and wet and enjoy the abundance of wildlife and flora we have here.”

The outdoor area complete with cabin and tent is a safely enclosed park area converted from a wilderness of nettles and Saffron and her partner Nicholas Woolley grow their own fruit and vegetables which will help provide ingredients for home cooked meals.

For more call 07584 571029 or visit Freckenham Forest Rangers on Facebook.