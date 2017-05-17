Chemical leak and tarmac damage cause problems on A14

Emergency services were called to a chemical spill from a lorry on the A14 last night and 24 hours later lanes were closed as Highways England did emergency repairs in a separate incident.

Fire, police and ambulance attended the weighbridge in Newmarket Road, Risby, at about 7.30pm after a lorry driver travelling on the A14 reported an unknown chemical leaking from a container.

Suffolk Fire Service said six appliances were originally called to the incident along with ambulance as a precaution, but the first three crews on the scene dealt with the incident.

The chemical, thought to be a caustic hypochlorite solution, was leaking from a 1,000kg container. A fire service spokesman said the container was made safe and then escorted to Felixstowe by police.

This morning there were delays on both carriageways between junctions 45 and 44, near Rougham, as Highways England made emergency repairs to the tarmac on lane one of the eastbound carriageway.

The agency was called to the site at about 7.40am and the agency was not expecting traffic to return to normal until after 10am.

The cause of the damage to the tarmac is not yet known.