Chef Jacob Castang to open his first shop in Bury St Edmunds

Well known international chef Jacob Castang and his wife Megan are opening their first shop tomorrow in St John’s Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Castang’s Kitchen will showcase artisan tableware and handmade kitchen products with the emphasis on sustainable and responsibly sourced products.

The couple from Elmswell hope their individual ethos will inspire serious foodies and professionals alike offering that special feel for home entertaining.

Many products haver been sourced directly from small UK producers but the shop also stocks fairtrade products from artisans around the world.

Jacob, said: “It is important to me as a professional chef to only stock products that I would use myself. but I think there is something for everyone from affordable everyday prices to the higher end.”