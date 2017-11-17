Cheese-themed quiz raises £790

A ‘celebration of cheese’ quiz evening on Saturday in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People raised £790.25.
Margo Harrison, who has a hearing dog called Pebbles, organised the event at the United Reformed Church, which attracted 57 people.
