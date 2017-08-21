Check out the draft Bury Town Centre Masterplan at the final ‘meet the team’ events

There will be a final flurry of events over the next week at which people can have their say on the draft masterplan for Bury St Edmunds town centre.

There are still four events left so anyone who is unsure about the draft masterplan, or why it is important for them to have their say, can pop along and speak to a member of the masterplan team.

The Bury St Edmunds town centre masterplan's vision of St Andrews Street North

This week the team will be at Bury St Edmunds Library tomorrow from 10am to 5pm, Asda on Wednesday, from 10am to 7pm, and Waitrose on Thursday again from 10am to 7pm. Then on Bank Holiday Monday they will be in The Apex as part of the Food and Drink Festival from 10am to 4pm.

Richard Summers from the Bury Society is part of the masterplan working group that is behind the draft town centre masterplan.

He said: “The reason that we need a masterplan is to guide and shape the future development of the town centre.

“Now that new houses are being built, not just in Bury but also further afield, there will be more people, more cars and more transport demands and we will need to ensure that our town centre is accessible to everyone.

The Bury St Edmunds town centre masterplan's vision of Tayfen Road

“We also need to ensure that it continues to be successful as a place that people want to visit, to use the shops, cafes, restaurants, street market and other local businesses, to relax and celebrate the rich heritage of the town and to enjoy the leisure and cultural facilities.

“So the Bury Society is keen to help make sure that we all look ahead and are prepared with a plan that is practical and can accommodate different rates of economic and retail growth, whatever the future may be, while strengthening the overall sense of identity of our town.”

The draft masterplan consultation is open until September 8. The easiest way to take part is at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/bsemasterplan where you can click on the interactive map to see the aspirations for the various parts of the town centre and comment on it via the short questionnaire.

There are also displays where you can find out more at: The Cloisters at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, The Apex, West Suffolk House, Bury Leisure Centre and Bury Library.