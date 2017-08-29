Chassis Cab in Bury St Edmunds rewards technician Scott for loyal service

Loyalty certainly paid off for one employee at Chassis Cab in Bury St Edmunds.

The DAF truck dealership, which has an outlet in Northern Way, is committed to apprenticeships and has just taken on six new apprentices this year making a total of 18 across the group.

Scott, 25, qualified for the firm’s loyalty award after completing his apprenticeship and a total of seven years of service.

Scott from Moreton Hall completed a three year paint and panel beating course at Colchester Institute before joing Chassis Cab in 2010 at the age of 18.

He said: “This is a very generous gesture from the company which has already done a lot to help me through its highly professional training programme.

“I do really enjoy my job. We prepare a wide range of vehicles for delivery to new owners, including recovery vehicles and even horseboxes, as well as carrying out regular repairs to commercial trucks. It’s all about keeping the wheels of business rolling - whatever they are!”

Robert Baxter, dealer principal, added: “With our dedicated staff training programmes - for both junior and senior employees - we can ensre that we are always ready and prepared for business. Our young technicians are the lifenlood of our business.

“The bonus award comes at a time when the technicians are in their mid-20s often needing help with homes, cars or holidays. Scott is a highly valued employee and we are delighted to be able to provide him with this loyalty award.”

The group which has outlets in Bury, Ipswich, Cambridge and Isleham employs 145 people.