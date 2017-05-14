Charlotte’s tough challenge in sister Emma’s memory

When Charlotte Holloway and her friends leave the start line at the Tough Mudders challenge next Sunday they will be thinking of her sister.

For Charlotte is taking on the tough obstacle course to raise money for the Emma Holloway Foundation, which was set up in her sister’s memory after she died in a road accident.

Emma Holloway

Emma, 19, died in 2010 as the AFC Sudbury Ladies player travelled home to Badwell Ash.

Charlotte said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I used to do football and focussed on charity runs but though this was something to challenge myself.”

She is doing it at Grantham on May 20 with five friends from Bury St Edmunds: Charlotte Kiddy, Alex Goodenough, Ryan Noonan, Christiana Welham and Sam Maile.

They have been training on The Playground obstacle course at Barrow for the event, which is 12 miles over obstacles filled with mud and water.

The foundation named after the former King Edward VI pupil, supports disability sports in Suffolk and has funded a specialist wheelchair at Bury Bombers, equipment for the East Anglian Sailing Trust and Suffolk FA as well as helping individuals and teams.

Charlotte explained: “Before Emma died it was always her dream.

“She was amazing at football – at any sport really – and she hated the idea that there were children out there who couldn’t afford specialist sports equipment so they could take part.”

There was a minute of applause in Emma’s memory at AFC Sudbury’s first match after she died.

You can support Charlotte and her friends at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Charlotteh3