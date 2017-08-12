Charity to celebrate the work of tireless supporter

A woman from Great Barton who has dedicated her life to a charity is to be honoured by them this month.

Julia Briggs has been contributing to The Children’s Society, which helps children and also young people when they are at their most vulnerable, since she was 10 years old.

Now in her 80s, she said: “I started getting involved with The Children’s Society when I was a youngster, singing in concerts for them when they were known as the Church of England Children’s Society.

“I cannot believe I have been doing it for so long.”

In that time she has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the charity, within her village, and has run her charity shop for 47 years from her bungalow garage.

Emily Timmins, relationship manager for the society, said Miss Briggs deserved the charity’s thanks.

She said: “Having only known Julia since the start of this year, I have been overwhelmed by her commitment to The Children’s Society, her relentless energy and enthusiasm for fund-raising.

“I am thrilled we are able to recognise Julia’s efforts later in the month with a celebration event in her honour.

“She is a true star and we are lucky to have her as a supporter – thank you Julia.”

The closed celebration will be held at the Freedom Church in Great Barton on August 25.

Miss Briggs was awarded an MBE for her charity work in 2001 and was also awarded a Children’s Society medal in 2004, but is modest when she looks back at all her work.

She said: “I never set out to get awards, it was just my Christian faith to help those less fortunate than me.”