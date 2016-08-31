Charity rugby match in memory of John Walsh raises an estimated £2,200

A rugby match in Stowmarket in memory of former player John Walsh who died aged 18 after a tragic accident raised an estimated £2,200 for a charity close to his heart.

It was the second annual memorial charity game in John’s honour at Stowmarket Rugby Club between his former Under 16s teammates and a team of seniors.

Memorial charity rugby match in memory of John Walsh ANL-160829-234752009

The final score was 17 - 15 to the senior team and the funds raised will benefit charity Canine Partners, which provides assistance dogs.

Last year’s game raised more than £1,700 for the charity and was used to purchase a puppy Fennel who is undergoing training and attended the event.

John, also known as ‘Walshy’, of Onehouse, passed away following a car accident last May. He played rugby for Stowmarket, represented Stowmarket Judo Club and trained at Hurstlea Boxing Club, in Needham Market.

He had recently completed a public services course at West Suffolk College and started his own dog walking, boarding and sitting business as he loved working with animals - dogs in particular.

John Walsh ANL-160817-135140001

His dad John said: “Both myself and my wife Kim would like to thank everyone who helped make it such a success.” He praised John’s former teammates Ben Honeyball and Bradley Durrant for bringing everyone together.