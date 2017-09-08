Charities benefit from Bury model railway exhibition

One of the largest Model Railway Exhibitions in East Anglia is being organised by the Bury St Edmunds Model Railway Club tomorrow will be supporting two local charities:

The exhibition in Beyton will raise money for the National Search and Rescue Dog Association (NSARDA) and Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service (SARS).

Bury St Edmunds Model Railway Club is a thriving group of about 42 enthusiasts which was formed in 1949 and is now based on a farm in one of the villages close to Woolpit.

It aims to promote the hobby by building and exhibiting model railway layouts at exhibitions throughout East Anglia and the highlight of its year is the Annual Model Railway Exhibition.

This year it is being held on Saturday from 10am until 4pm but has moved to a larger venue at Thurston Sixth, (Beyton Campus), Beyton, IP30 9AA, which allows them to double the number of working layouts to 22 and trade stands to 19.

This year the exhibition also includes new sections for USA and Continental layouts as well as the traditional British ones, plus the stands promoting the two charities NSARDA and SARS.

The club meets weekly on Thursday evenings and holds several club events throughout the year, including visiting railway sites, model exhibitions, demonstrations and social evenings.

To find out more visit www.burystedmundsmrc.com