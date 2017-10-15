Charities are on the hunt for people power

Two charities are on the look out for new faces as they launch two volunteering drives to help their causes.

The East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each) has relaunched its Be a Name in our Frame campaign after it proved such a success earlier in the year.

EACH volunteers from the Bury St Edmunds shop involved with the Name in the Frame campaign

The novel idea which will be running until Sunday (October 15), will see people add themselves to frames (pictured), by helping out at one of Each’s shops.

The charity raises more than £700,000 from its shops to give vital care for children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

The charity shop in St John’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, is looking for people to operate the till on Saturday mornings and afternoons, to sort through clothes donations on Tuesdays and to help maintain its book collection on Thursdays.

Julie Sykes, shop manager, said: “We’re always on the lookout for new people to join us, though, however much time they may be able to give - every little helps.”

The charity’s Retail Distribution Centre in Thetford is also in need of more volunteers.

To help Each in Bury St Edmunds, call Julie on 01284 706631 or for more information about Each’s other roles go to www.each.org.uk

St Nicholas Hospice Care are calling for more people to become members of Hospice Neighbours.

The volunteer-led service, set up in 2010, helps people coping with illness across West Suffolk and Thetford by providing companionship and support.

At the moment the charity, which at any one time can help more than 120 people, is particularly keen to hear from those who would be able to visit people living in the Brandon, Mildenhall and Lakenheath areas.

For details on volunteering, call 01284 719638 and ask to speak to Bernie or Glenn. or to learn more about the hospice go to www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk