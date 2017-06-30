Characterful tale will unfold in college’s production

A cast of characters from fairy tales and fables and a mystery figure leading forces of evil against a kingdom is the storyline for Thurston Community College’s production running tonight and tomorrow.

Some 100 pupils will be acting, singing and dancing in Spinning Tales, written by members of staff and showcasing a wide range of young talent aged 11-15.

Thurston College Lower school production of Spinning Tales PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Inspired by the musical Into the Woods, Matt Boreham, Louise Cowen and Simon Fenn co-wrote the piece in a bid to involve as many pupils as possible.

Goldilocks, Snow White, Robin Hood and a host of others come together as the story unfolds with everyone sworn to secrecy as to the identity of the mystery character who is revealed at the end of the story.

Mr Fenn, assistant director and stage manager, said: “It took us three months to write and we have some fantastic talent in the young people performing.”

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/thurstoncollege