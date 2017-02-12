Chaos theory

Get set for rush hour chaos on Monday as closure of the Westley Rail Bridge shuts off one of the main routes into Bury St Edmunds.

The final stage of the Newmarket Road bridge’s reinforcement begins on Monday – more than three years after traffic lights first appeared there – so it will be closed from 5am for ‘up to eight weeks’ according to Suffolk Highways.

The bridge has been restricted to one way traffic since December 2013 after it was found to be weak. Since then Network Rail and Suffolk County Council have blamed each other for delays as the needs of train companies and contractors were negotiated.

A scaffolding system had to be approved by Network Rail and was finally installed in November 2016, when James Finch, Suffolk County Council’s transport portfolio holder, said he has raised the bridge at Westminster and added: “I’ve formally requested that the process for how we go through these things for scaffolding over railways needs to be speeded up.”

Suffolk Highways says that after removing the road surface, about 8,000 connectors will be installed in the existing deck and a new reinforced deck slab will be laid over the top.

The aim is to make the bridge require minimal maintenance works for a considerable period.

Newmarket Road will be closed from junction 42 of the A14 to Oliver Road for the duration of the works, with traffic diverted via the A14 to junction 43, (sugar factory) along Compiegne Way and the A1302.

There will be no access for pedestrians or cyclists over the bridge.

Once the work is completed, there will then be finishing works for up to three weeks between 9.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday, when traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic lights.

There may also be parking restrictions on some alternative routes during the work.

Let us know how the closure affects you by emailing news@buryfreepress.co.uk with ‘Westley Bridge’ in the subject line.