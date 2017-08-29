Chance to see rare stone-curlews gather on Cavenham Heath

Stone-curlews are among the UK’s rarest breeding birds and normally lead secretive lives in fields and heaths of the Brecks, but there is a rare chance to see dozens of them by joining two expeditions to Cavenham Heath in the next three weeks.

They are also notoriously shy and secretive in the breeding season, and there are few places for people to go and see these unusual birds without the risk of disturbing them.

So stone-curlews and the places where they breed are highly protected and closely guarded by the conservationists and farmers who have been working for decades to help improve the birds’ fortunes since their numbers reached a historic low in the 1980s.

But every autumn, at the end of the breeding season, dozens of them gather at Cavenham Heath near Tuddenham, where they roost and feed before making the 1,000 plus mile flight to North Africa for the winter.

So the RSPB and Natural England will be leading free guided walks to see the stone-curlew roost there on September 7 and 12 from 6pm to dark. You must book a place online by clicking here