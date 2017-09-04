Center Parcs at Elveden invest in new waterside accommodation

Center Parcs at Elveden is building more accommodation on the edge of the centre’s lake.

There will be three waterside lodges with three bedrooms and rustic balconies over the lake and a hot tub. They are part of further waterside accommodation at Elveden with 51 new waterfront apartments due to be completed by next summer. There will also be nine new executive lodges between the lake and the village square.

The new waterside lodges are part of the holiday company’s £90 million investment in its UK villages over the next 12 months.

Each waterside lodge has a nautifcal/Scandi feel. There are two double bedrooms and one single upstairs all with en-suite facilities and two rooms having balconies over the water.

Downstairs there is a fully-equipped kitchen and open plan living space with bi-fold doors giving onto a luxurious outdoor hot tub.

Martin Dalby, Center Parcs chief executive officer, said: “We are very excited about this new style of accommodation which will be right in the heart of Elveden Forest. Bering surrounded by trees, next to a lake is the perfect spot to access the best of Center Parcs. I believe the combination of the forest environment, coupled with the lake view will help families switch off from the busy pace of everyday life, to connect with each other, nature and the wildlife around them.”

The waterside lodges are available to book from summer 2018 onwards.