Celebrations at Brandon nursing home after ‘outstanding’ CQC rating

‘Exceptionally personalised care and support’ has seen a Brandon nursing home rated ‘outstanding’ by a watchdog.

Brandon Park Residential and Nursing Home received the top rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which praised the home’s ‘inspiring leadership and management’.

Bosses at Brandon Park say it is only the third nursing home in Suffolk to receive an ‘outstanding’ from the CQC.

Jan Gibbs, registered manager at the home, said: “I’m delighted that the hard work of our whole team has been recognised.

“We have worked so hard to create a really special home in Brandon and we are just delighted that the community here now has a home it can truly be proud of and where its elderly residents can be cared for in calm, dignified and happy surroundings.”

At its previous inspection in January 2016, the home was rated ‘good’ overall but was told to improve staff training and nutrition care record keeping.

Following its unannounced inspection in July, the CQC found ‘significant inprovements’ had been made.

In its report, published this week, the watchdog said the home was ‘extremely responsive to people’s needs’.

“People received exceptionally personalised care and support which they were in control of,” the CQC said.

“There was an exceptionally strong ethos within the home of treating people as individuals and with respect.

“People were at the forefront of their care.”

Inspectors saw ‘many examples of caring, compassionate interaction between staff and people’.

Meanwhile, the registered manager and staff ‘demonstrated a commitment to continuously improving the quality of the service people received’.

Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP, said the ‘outstanding’ rating was ‘fantastic’ and he was ‘incredibly impressed by the dedication and care shown by staff’ when he visited the home recently.

The home at Brandon Country Park, in Bury Road, is run by Stow Healthcare and has about 45 residents.

Roger Catchpole, Stow Healthcare’s managing director, said: “I founded Stow Healthcare with my family just over seven years ago and we set out to make a difference and to provide the highest quality of care for residents.

“This latest inspection confirms that we are making a difference to residents, families and staff and that our care is outstanding.”

Brandon Park is a national finalist for its management team and end of life care in the Caring UK awards.

Stow Healthcare is also a finalist in the same awards for care employer and care home group accolades.