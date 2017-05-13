Celebrated Lavenham restaurant up for sale

Regis and Martine Crepy, owners of The Great House, an award-winning hotel and restaurant in Lavenham, have announced they plan to sell the business and start a new restaurant venture with their son.

After 32 years, the couple said they felt it was time for someone else to enjoy running the business.

LAVENHAM The Great House on the Market Square

Mr Crepy said: “It is with mixed emotions that Martine and I have come to this momentous decision.

“We have been so proud to have owned this unique house and honoured to be part of its history.

“There have been challenges, but mainly tremendous excitement and fun.

“We have had incredible support from our loyal team of staff, who share our passion for good food and drink, as well as from customers and friends, whose help, encouragement and loyalty has made it so rewarding over the years.”

The Crepys are looking to pass the reins on to someone who will continue to appreciate the 14th century house situated in a central position in the centre of Lavenham.

The couple say they love the village and will remain as residents.

They are embarking on a new venture in partnership with their son, Alexander, and opening a restaurant in the London area named after their daughter, Amélie.

“I’m not quite ready to hang up my pots and pans,” said Mr Crepy. “As well as opening Amélie, we are excited to be introducing a new eating concept and I wish to direct all my energies into this venture and support Alexander as much as possible.

“In the meantime, we are still here and open as usual and looking forward to welcoming our customers.”

The Great House has received numerous accolades and national awards and has been called ‘one of the best restaurants in England’ by The Sunday Times.