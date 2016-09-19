Celebrate the best of Suffolk – nominate now in the ‘Rural Oscars’

The 2016 Countryside Alliance Awards, the nicknamed the “Rural Oscars” and a gold standard of rural business awards, have open to public nomination at www.countryside-alliance.org and invite contributions across four categories.

The Rural Oscars recognise hard working rural businessmen and women and those who routinely go the extra mile for their community or help to preserve and protect rural life. The Awards have become the definitive rural award to win because they celebrate the characters behind the business and the efforts they go to, not just the business itself. Where there are many “taste” awards for produce, or dry business awards, no other scheme honours people in this way. Our Awards celebrate the unsung heroes of the countryside.

The Awards are inviting nominations across four categories. Winners will be announced at a Parliamentary reception in March 2017 which will be supported by cross party Parliamentarians.

The award categories are:

* Local Food & Drink

* Village Shop/ Post Office

* Tourism Enterprise

* Farm Enterprise (new in 2016)

The awards, now in their twelfth year, start with nominations from the public – in 2015 we received over 4,500. Nominations will be accepted until early November, whereupon a list of finalists will be drawn up by the judges and judging visits will take place. All finalists are invited to a reception at the House of Lords early in the New Year, where they will hear if the judges, having visited them, have selected them as the British Champions.

Countryside Alliance Awards Director Jill Grieve said: “The Rural Oscars have become the gold standard for rural business awards and I look forward to hearing the stories of this year’s nominees.

“These awards give a voice and a platform to rural businesses and bring them to national prominence, telling positive stories about the countryside. We can’t run these awards without the support of communities and their recommendations, so please get involved and tell us who we should be honouring this year.

“Nominations are currently flooding in and we are keen for the achievements of rural businesses in Suffolk to be recognised.”