Cedars Hotel in Stowmarket is acquired by Cameron Ventures Group

The Cedars Hotel in Stowmarket has been acquired by Cameron Ventures Group which already owns the Best Western Priory in Bury St Edmunds.

The group, based in Mildenhall, also owns the Best Western Brome Grange and the Ipswich Hotel in Copdock.

This brings its hotel portfolio to four with 200 rooms and 160 staff. Tony and Jill Carter from The Cedars will remain within the business.

They said: “Alongside our good friend Clive Barley it’s been a privilege to have been the guardians of this hotel for the last 32 years and we are pleased that we have found hoteliers who share the same values as ourselves and will be able to take the business forward once more.”

Brian Keane, who with his wife Kelly formed Cameron ventures Group, said: “Im delighted that Cameron Ventures has had the opportunity to buy the Cedars. It has huge potential and sits in a great location. I welcome the staff of the Cedars into the Cameron Ventures Group family. Our plan is to invest in the business, particularly to grow the coporate facilities and to capitalise on the vibrant Stowmarket economy.”

The group hopes to add another hotel to its portfolio in 2018.