Cause of Elveden crash still a mystery - inquest

The cause of a crash in which a 79-year-old Mundford woman died is still a mystery, an inquest heard this week.

Julia Leeson died in the head-on collision on the B1106 at Brandon Road, Elveden, after veering into the path of an oncoming car on December 9 last year.

On Monday, an inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court, in Ipswich, heard that witnesses described seeing Mrs Leeson’s car make a ‘sudden’ turn across to the opposite side of the road.

A post-mortem examination conducted by consultant pathologist Dr Carl Love confirmed death was due to multiple injuries, but also detected heart disease, which had caused previous blackouts.

However, after hearing the results of a police investigation into the accident, Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said it was not possible to identify the cause of the collision.

Pc Kevin Stark said while the surface of the road was in reasonable condition, it was bordered by a shallow trench. Marks on the wheels of Mrs Leeson’s car showed it had travelled along that trench shortly before the impact.

Another possible cause could have been driver error but it was not possible to ascertain what actually happened said Pc Stark, adding that there were no marks indicating emergency braking or steering in an attempt to avoid a collision.

The inquest heard that the post-mortem examination ruled out Mrs Leeson, of Impson Way, having suffered a heart attack or stroke.

Assistant Coroner Dr Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mrs Leeson died as a result of a road traffic collision.