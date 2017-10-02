Cathedral celebrations mark 500th anniversary of Reformation

Almost 100 people gathered at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend to mark the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s ‘95 Theses’, the publication of which is thought to have started the Reformation.

The celebrations included a conference with guest speakers such as Pastor Kathrin Oxen, the Director of the Institute for Preaching and Homiletics in Wittenberg, and Professor Ian McFarland, Regius Professor of Divinity at Cambridge and a Lutherian.

Many events are being held worldwide to celebrate the event which reshaped the church in England and across the globe.