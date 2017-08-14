Cash stolen in Mundford burglary

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Mundford on Saturday.

Cash was stolen from a property in Impson Way after burglars gained access through a kitchen window which had been left open while the householder was out at about 11.40am.

The garden shed was also searched but nothing was taken.

Police are urging people to lock windows and doors before going out.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area who has information is asked to contact Detective Constable Claire Lordan at Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.