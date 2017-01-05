Cash and jewellery stolen in burglary at Stowmarket home

Cash and jewellery were stolen in a burglary at a home in Stowmarket.

The break-in was at a property, in Lockington Road, between 9.15am and 9.50am on Wednesday, December 21.

Entry was forced at the back of the house.

Police would like to trace a man seen in the vicinity of the home at about 9.50am.

He is described as white, aged in his 40s, and was wearing a black baseball cap, black trousers and black jacket, which was just below waist-length.

Witnesses or anyone who may know the identity of the man should contact Bury St Edmunds CID by calling Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 72957/16 or call Crimestoppers anonymously if required on 0800 555 111.