Cars leave road in Redgrave crash

A Redgrave road was closed on Saturday after a two car crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at about 4pm to reports of a two vehicle crash in Hall Lane.

The cars involved were a Peugeot 206 and a Volvo estate. Both vehicles had left the road, with one ending up in a ditch, and another in a hedge.

Three fire crews from both Norfolk and Suffolk were attendance, and used cutting equipment to free trapped motorists.

The road was closed while recovery took place.

No one was seriously injured.