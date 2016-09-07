Care watchdog rates farming charity’s Bury care home‘good’

A retirement home mainly for farmers has been recognised for the outstanding way it cares for its residents.

Manson House in, Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, was rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission, the independent regulator of health and social care in England, after an unannounced inspection on June 13.

Manson House RABI home in Bury St Edmunds ANL-160209-170529001

Manson House is owned by the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), a charity providing financial help to people in farming. It has 31 en-suite rooms, including three for couples, and 23 self-contained flats.

As well as receiving an overall ‘good’ rating, Manson House attained an ‘outstanding’ mark for ‘caring’. Inspectors also rated the home ‘good’ in the categories for safety, leadership, effectiveness and responsiveness.

Ratings are awarded on a four-point scale; ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’.

The CQC report said: “People told us that they were very happy living at Manson House. Staff knew the people they supported and were clear about what they should do if they had any concerns about people’s welfare.

“Equipment was in a good state of repair and checks were undertaken on the building and services to make sure that they were working effectively and protected people.

“Staff went the extra mile to improve people’s quality of life. There was a strong culture within the service of treating people with respect.”

The report also praised the quality of food and activity programmes.

Head of home Carole Smith was credited as being ‘approachable’ and the staff well supported.

The report said: “Morale was high among the staff and they were clear about the vision and values of the service’.

Paul Burrows, RABI chief executive, said: “To achieve an overall ‘good’ outcome is tremendous and it’s particularly satisfying to be rated ‘outstanding’ for service caring.

“During the past few years a huge amount of building work has taken place at Manson House and that has obviously provided certain challenges. To achieve such a positive report in light of that is a tremendous achievement”

During the past four years, RABI has spent more than £6m developing the home.

For the full CQC report visit www.cqc.org.uk