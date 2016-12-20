Care watchdog rates Bury St Edmunds doctors’ surgery ‘good’

A GP practice in Bury St Edmunds is celebrating after receiving a glowing report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

In a report published last week, the health watchdog has rated Mount Farm Surgery, in Lawson Place, as ‘good’ in all aspects of its care.

The judgement, which followed an inspection carried out in September, credits the Moreton Hall-based surgery’s services as being safe, effective, caring, well-led and responsive to people’s needs.

Among his key findings, Professor Steve Field, chief inspector of general practice, notes that the surgery had good facilities, its patients found it easy to make an appointment and its staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care and treatment.

Inspectors reported finding ‘strong and visible clinical and managerial leadership’ and staff who were ‘motivated and inspired to offer kind and compassionate care’.

They found the practice proactively sought and acted on feedback from staff and patients, and listed it setting up a new website and installing a new telephone system as examples of changes made to the way it delivers services as a result of feedback it had received from patients and its patient participation group.

“Feedback from patients about their care and treatment was consistently positive and 100 per cent of patients interviewed on the day of inspection said they would recommend the surgery to new patients moving into the area,” adds the report.

Practice manager Jayne Nayler said: “The team at Mount Farm Surgery really care about their patients, and strive to deliver the highest level of service at all times. The fact that the inspection team specifically noticed and commented upon our ‘strong patient-centred culture’ makes us very proud indeed.”

She added that they believe their staff are their ‘most prized asset’ as they often go ‘above and beyond’ for patients.