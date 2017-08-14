Care home residents enjoy fete and sports day

Residents at a Bury St Edmunds care home enjoyed a wealth of fun-filled activities during its annual summer fete and a sports day.
Davers Court, in Shakers Lane, opened its doors to the community on Saturday, August 12 for the fete, which included stalls, a tombola, raffle and entertainment from singer Jackie Raven.
The event raised £585 which will go towards a trip to the seaside for residents.
Wendy Harvey, home manager, said: “It was a great day and everybody had lots of fun.”
Davers Court is run by Care UK. Residents and care teams from the company’s homes across Suffolk recently competed in challenges such as a sack race and welly throwing during a sports day event in Framlingham.
