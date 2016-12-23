Care home in Fornham St Martin is rated ‘good’ by watchdogs

A west Suffolk care home has been praised by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection into the service it provides.

Fornham House Care Residence, based at Fornham St Martin, was inspected in October and received a ‘good’ grading by commission chiefs.

Fornham House manager, Irina Catanescu, said: “The entire team are thrilled to have received this positive feedback from the CQC.

“Since joining the home last year, I have focussed on a programme of continuous improvement, and have worked with both staff and residents to ensure we are providing tailored care that re-sponds to the needs of those living with us.

“It’s very important that we create a ‘home from home’ for those we care for, so we will look to build on this positive work to deliver the best possible service.”

Inspectors visited Fornham House, which is part of the Healthcare Homes group, and spent time speaking with staff, residents, the relatives of residents and the registered manager.

The CQC is the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England.

It makes sure health and social care services provide people with safe, effective, compassionate and high-quality care.

They looked at all aspects to determine whether the service delivered at the home was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led before providing detailed ratings on all areas.

The report highlighted the range of improvements that had been made over the past year, along with the commitment to providing a service that was tailored to meet the needs of residents.

Under the leadership of Mrs Catanescu, a number of changes have been undertaken to the facilities and several processes at the home to ensure the quality of service is as high as possible.

The report said: “Inspectors found that staff were caring and committed and we saw that people were treated respectfully and their dignity was maintained.

“The atmosphere was of a friendly nature and the good relationships between staff, the people they were supporting and visiting relatives were observed throughout.”

It added: “We found staff were patient, kind and caring in their interactions with people and showed an interest in who they were caring for which was far from being ‘task led’. We saw numerous examples of staff providing compassionate care.”