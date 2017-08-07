Caravan stolen from Ingham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a caravan was stolen from Ingham last week.

Thieves took a two berth Swift Challenger 500 from behind a locked gate at a property in The Street between 2.45pm and 3.20pm on Thursday.

It had no windows at the back, a large swift on it and a piece of orange metal sticking out of the wheel where the wheel lock had been cut.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or has knowledge of the theft should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime number 37/51737/17.