Car stolen in burglary in Creeting St Peter

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a burglary where a car was stolen in Creeting St Peter.
The break-in was at some point between 5.30pm on Monday, February 6 and 7.45am on Tuesday, February 7, at a house in the vicinity of Pound Road.
Access was gained to the front of the house and a bunch of keys were removed.
A black Volkswagen Touran was subsequently stolen from the property but was recovered in a field in Stowmarket later that morning.
Witnesses or anybody who has any information related to the incident are asked to call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 16414/17.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.