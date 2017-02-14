Car stolen in burglary in Creeting St Peter

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a burglary where a car was stolen in Creeting St Peter.

The break-in was at some point between 5.30pm on Monday, February 6 and 7.45am on Tuesday, February 7, at a house in the vicinity of Pound Road.

Access was gained to the front of the house and a bunch of keys were removed.

A black Volkswagen Touran was subsequently stolen from the property but was recovered in a field in Stowmarket later that morning.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information related to the incident are asked to call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 16414/17.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.