Car involved in collision with estate agents in Bury St Edmunds

A car was involved in a collision with a Bury St Edmunds estate agents this afternoon.

The Skoda Fabia mounted the kerb and collided with the wall of Abbotts, in Risbygate Street, at about 12.30pm.

A police spokesman said the driver suffered minor injuries.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said they sent a rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew and an ambulance officer to the scene.

He said: “There was one patient, a man believed to be in his 80s, who was described as having minor injuries but did not require transport to hospital.”

A spokesperson for Abbotts said there was a small amount of damage caused to the wall.