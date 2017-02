Police are warning of delays on Parkway in Bury St Edmunds today after a car left the road and struck a bollard and sign.

The Mitsubishi Lancer hit the central reservation at the King’s Road roundabout ending up on top of a bollard and hitting a street sign.

Suffolk Police, who were called at about 9.15am, said the car was leaking oil and creating an obstruction.

Nobody was injured in the crash.