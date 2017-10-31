Car driver search after man injured

A man in his 50s is in hospital after suffering serious head and chest injuries when he was struck by a car in a Thetford car park.
It happened at 2.45pm on Monday, October 30, at the Forest Retail Park on London Road, where a BMW 320I collided with a parked Renault Traffic van and the man, who has been standing at the rear of the vehicle.
The BMW also hit two more parked cars, a BMW 116 and a Vauxhall Zafira.
The man was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.
Anyone with information should contact the PC Jordan Pokorny from Swaffham Roads Policing on 101.
