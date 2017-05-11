Candidates revealed for General Election

The candidates standing in the General Election on June 8 have been officially revealed this afternoon.
They are:
Bury St Edmunds
Liam Byrne, Independent
Jo Churchill, Conservative
Bill Edwards, Labour
Helen Mary Geake, Green
Paul Johann Hopfensperger, Independent
Helen Wanda Korfanty, Liberal Democrat
West Suffolk
Donald Francis John Allwright, Green
Julian Flood, UKIP
Matt Hancock, Conservative
Michael John Jefferys, Labour
Elfreda Tealby-Watson, Liberal Democrat
Central Suffolk & North Ipswich
Elizabeth Patricia Hughes, Labour
Dr Dan Poulter, Conservative
Regan John Scott, Green
Stephen Anthony Searle, UKIP
Aidan Van De Weyer, Liberal Democrat
South West Norfolk
Stephen Joseph Gordon, Liberal Democrat
Peter David Smith, Labour
Elizabeth Mary Truss, Conservative
David Rhys Williams, UKIP