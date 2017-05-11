Search

Candidates revealed for General Election

General Election

The candidates standing in the General Election on June 8 have been officially revealed this afternoon.

They are:

Bury St Edmunds

Liam Byrne, Independent

Jo Churchill, Conservative

Bill Edwards, Labour

Helen Mary Geake, Green

Paul Johann Hopfensperger, Independent

Helen Wanda Korfanty, Liberal Democrat

West Suffolk

Donald Francis John Allwright, Green

Julian Flood, UKIP

Matt Hancock, Conservative

Michael John Jefferys, Labour

Elfreda Tealby-Watson, Liberal Democrat

Central Suffolk & North Ipswich

Elizabeth Patricia Hughes, Labour

Dr Dan Poulter, Conservative

Regan John Scott, Green

Stephen Anthony Searle, UKIP

Aidan Van De Weyer, Liberal Democrat

South West Norfolk

Stephen Joseph Gordon, Liberal Democrat

Peter David Smith, Labour

Elizabeth Mary Truss, Conservative

David Rhys Williams, UKIP