Candidates for Suffolk County Council chief executive role are unsuccessful

Candidates hoping to be the next chief executive of Suffolk County Council were put to the test on Monday.

A full day of interviews and assessments was held, as part of the council’s search for a replacement for Deborah Cadman, who has left the council to work for West Midlands Combined Authority.

However, it was concluded there was no clear candidate who met the high standards expected for the role and, as a result, no appointment was made.

Council leader Colin Noble said: “We’ve conducted a thorough search for a new chief executive, but on this occasion we’ve not found the candidate we’re looking for. We therefore did not make an appointment. While this is disappointing, we need to make the right decision for Suffolk.

“We face some extremely challenging times ahead and must have the strongest possible chief executive to help us deliver change at the scale and pace we need, but also in a way that is appropriate for our county.

“If that takes a little more time and searching, then we believe that’s the right thing to do.”

Sue Cook, corporate director, is currently acting as interim chief executive and will continue in this role while decisions are made about the next steps in the recruitment process.

Sue will continue to be supported by other members of the corporate management team.