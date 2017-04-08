Cancer survivor Linda prepares for swimming challenge to support charity close to her heart

A dental hygienist who was diagnosed with leukaemia after seeking treatment for an infected wisdom tooth is using her enthusiasm for swimming to support a good cause.

Linda Fordham, 43, of Bardwell, received the diagnosis in 2014 following a visit to A&E at West Suffolk Hospital when her tooth would not stop bleeding.

The mum-of-two was given an intensive course of chemotherapy and spent seven weeks in Addenbrooke’s Hospital before continuing further treatment.

She has been in remission for nearly three years and is preparing to take on the Great East Swim in aid of blood cancer charity Bloodwise.

Mrs Fordham, who works at Alvington House, in Bury St Edmunds, said: “I never imagined that my trip to hospital for a wisdom tooth would turn out like that. I was due to go on holiday with the family 10 days later and I believe had I went to Majorca, I would have not made it back.

“I was very lucky to make a full recovery and that is down to the amazing research done by blood cancer charities.”

She has already raised more than £5,000 for Bloodwise after organising a dinner dance at Great Barton Village Hall last year with her husband Chris.

Mrs Fordham will take part in the Great East Swim in the two-mile distance on Sunday, June 17 at Alton Water, near Ipswich, with her brother Graham.

She has a passion for swimming and, following her treatment, was determined to get back into the pool, which helped with her physical and mental recovery.

Although she has never tried open water swimming before, she is ‘excited’ at the new challenge and is looking for a place to train.

To support her, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Linda-Fordham1