Cancer charity urges women to sign up for Bury St Edmunds Race for Life

Women are being encouraged to banish the winter blues by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Bury St Edmunds.

The charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to enter the 5k or 10k Race for Life events at Nowton Park on June 11.

Leander Platten, event manager, said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to amble with friends or sprint to the finish line, every step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 90 people are diagnosed with cancer in East Anglia. That’s why we’re calling on women in Bury to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding life-saving research.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, Cancer Research UK was able to spend more than £41 million last year in East Anglia on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

Leander said: “Pledging to take part is a great motivation for women to pull on their leggings, limber up and banish the winter blues by showing cancer they mean business.

“Our aim is that one day everyone will beat this devastating disease and the more research we fund, the sooner that day will come.”

To enter visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.