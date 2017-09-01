Call to join sponsored cycle and help churches like Lackford

Cyclists and fund-raisers are being invited to take part in the annual Suffolk Historic Churches Bike Ride raising money for improvements at churches.

Organised by Suffolk Churches Historical Trust (SHCT), last year’s ride had 3,000 entrants who cycled around the churches of Suffolk – 728 of which were open and manned by volunteers – raising £137,5000.

The money raised by the sponsored cycle enables the trust to make grants to churches and chapels of all denominations to fund repairs, restorations and improvements.

On Wednesday, organisers met at Lackford Church, which received a grant this year to help create a meeting room with kitchen and toilet facilities – a valuable facility for the village as it does not have a community centre or pub. The church previously had a SHCT grant towards roof repairs.

This year’s ride is on Saturday, September 9. To take part, go to shct.org.uk, call 01787 883884 or email Marian Shaw at shctao@btinternet.com